Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 971.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1019.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at 965 and closed at 978.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 985.9 and a low of 961.8 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 13,056.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1019.45, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹971.05

The stock price of Tanla Platforms has increased by 4.98%, or 48.4, reaching a price of 1019.45.

15 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.41%
3 Months-4.7%
6 Months-14.52%
YTD-11.31%
1 Year57.85%
15 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹976.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹971.05

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 976.25 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 5.2.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹978.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 25,075 shares. The closing price for the stock was 978.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!