Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees gains in trading today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at ₹965 and closed at ₹978.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹985.9 and a low of ₹961.8 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,056.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,075 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tanla Platforms has increased by 4.98%, or ₹48.4, reaching a price of ₹1019.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.41%
|3 Months
|-4.7%
|6 Months
|-14.52%
|YTD
|-11.31%
|1 Year
|57.85%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹976.25 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 5.2.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 25,075 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹978.5.
