Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms reports strong earnings, stock surges

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 3.41 %. The stock closed at 971.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1004.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 976.25 and closed at 971.05. The stock reached a high of 1025 and a low of 973.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 13,502.46 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 67074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1004.2, up 3.41% from yesterday's ₹971.05

The stock price of Tanla Platforms is currently 1004.2, which represents a 3.41% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 33.15.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹971.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,074. The closing price for the day was 971.05.

