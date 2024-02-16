Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms reports strong earnings, stock surges

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹976.25 and closed at ₹971.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹973.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹13,502.46 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 67074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tanla Platforms is currently ₹1004.2, which represents a 3.41% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 33.15.
