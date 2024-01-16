Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares slump as investors react to disappointing earnings

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1188.2 and closed at ₹1187.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1219 and a low of ₹1175. The market capitalization for Tanla Platforms is currently ₹16,028.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,201 shares.

