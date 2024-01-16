Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares slump as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1192.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1188.2 and closed at 1187.25. The stock reached a high of 1219 and a low of 1175. The market capitalization for Tanla Platforms is currently 16,028.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1180.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1192.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1180.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -11.45.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1192.05, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1187.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1192.05. There has been a 0.4 percent change with a net change of 4.8.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1187.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 96,201 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,187.25.

