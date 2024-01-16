Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares slump as investors react to disappointing earnings

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1188.2 and closed at ₹1187.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1219 and a low of ₹1175. The market capitalization for Tanla Platforms is currently ₹16,028.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1180.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -11.45.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1192.05. There has been a 0.4 percent change with a net change of 4.8.
On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 96,201 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,187.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!