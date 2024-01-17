Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1198.75 and closed at ₹1192.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1239 and a low of ₹1178.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,238.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 80,955 shares.

