Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Gains Momentum in Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had an opening price of ₹1075.75 and a closing price of ₹1074. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1119.55, while the lowest price was ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14720.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 281,992 shares.
The stock price of Tanla Platforms is currently at ₹1095.5 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.28%
|3 Months
|-2.2%
|6 Months
|10.53%
|YTD
|53.34%
|1 Year
|46.24%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1095, which represents a 1.96% increase. This corresponds to a net change of ₹21.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 281,992. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,074.
