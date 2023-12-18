Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Gains Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1095 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had an opening price of 1075.75 and a closing price of 1074. The highest price reached during the day was 1119.55, while the lowest price was 1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is 14720.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 281,992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1095.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1095

The stock price of Tanla Platforms is currently at 1095.5 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.5.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.28%
3 Months-2.2%
6 Months10.53%
YTD53.34%
1 Year46.24%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1095, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1074

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1095, which represents a 1.96% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 21.

18 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1074 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 281,992. The closing price for the stock was 1,074.

