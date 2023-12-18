Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Gains Momentum in Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had an opening price of ₹1075.75 and a closing price of ₹1074. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1119.55, while the lowest price was ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14720.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 281,992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.