Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plunges after disappointing earnings report

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1196.9 and closed at ₹1207.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1203.95 and a low of ₹1176. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,920.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 36,373 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1184, with a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -23.65. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.96% and a decrease of ₹23.65.
