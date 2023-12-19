LIVE UPDATES

Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1095 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1093.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.