Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1004.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at 1004.2 on the last day, with an open price of 1005.25. The stock had a high of 1018.95 and a low of 991.15. The market capitalization was recorded at 13,369.34 crore. The 52-week high was 1317.7, and the 52-week low was 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 43,186 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1004.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 43,186 shares and the closing price was 1,004.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!