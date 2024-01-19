Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 1156.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1166.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms opened at 1180.3 and closed at 1185.1. The stock's high for the day was 1190.95, while the low was 1107.25. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 15,399.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1166.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1156.45

The stock price of Tanla Platforms has increased by 0.86% or 10, reaching a price of 1166.45.

19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1185.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,137. The closing price for the day was 1,185.1.

