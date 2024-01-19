Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Today's Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1180.3 and closed at ₹1185.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1190.95, while the low was ₹1107.25. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹15,399.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.