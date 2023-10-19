Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1078.5 and closed at ₹1066.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1078.5 and a low of ₹1015. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13829.16 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26190.
The current day's high for Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1045 and the low is ₹1020.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|3 Months
|-6.5%
|6 Months
|55.32%
|YTD
|43.29%
|1 Year
|27.67%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1028.7. It has experienced a percent change of -3.51, resulting in a net change of -37.45.
