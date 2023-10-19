Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1028.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day, Tanla Platforms opened at 1078.5 and closed at 1066.15. The stock reached a high of 1078.5 and a low of 1015. The market capitalization of the company is 13829.16 crore. The 52-week high is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 26190.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1025.9, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1028.7

As of the current data, Tanla Platforms stock is priced at 1025.9. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decrease of 2.8 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Tanla Platforms stock is 1045 and the low is 1020.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1030.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1028.7

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1030.95, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.28%
3 Months-6.5%
6 Months55.32%
YTD43.29%
1 Year27.67%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1028.7, down -3.51% from yesterday's ₹1066.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1028.7. It has experienced a percent change of -3.51, resulting in a net change of -37.45.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1066.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,190. The closing price for the stock was 1,066.15.

