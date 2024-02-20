Hello User
Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 994.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 999.65, reached a high of 1009.4, and a low of 991 before closing at 994.3. The market capitalization stood at 13,389.51 crore. The 52-week high was 1317.7 and the low was 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12,427 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹994.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 12427 shares and the closing price was 994.3.

