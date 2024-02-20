Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹999.65, reached a high of ₹1009.4, and a low of ₹991 before closing at ₹994.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,389.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1317.7 and the low was ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12,427 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹994.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 12427 shares and the closing price was ₹994.3.