Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Bullish Trading on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 6.29 %. The stock closed at 1024.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1088.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1024.95 and closed at 1028.7. The stock reached a high of 1045 and a low of 1018.05. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently 13770.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 44,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 1077.3 and a high of 1119.85 for the current trading day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.98%
3 Months-5.61%
6 Months60.75%
YTD43.36%
1 Year29.15%
20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price NSE Live :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1088.75, up 6.29% from yesterday's ₹1024.35

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 1088.75, with a percent change of 6.29 and a net change of 64.4.

20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1081.95, up 5.62% from yesterday's ₹1024.35

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1081.95 with a percent change of 5.62 and a net change of 57.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.62% and the net change is an increase of 57.6 units.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1028.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,676. The closing price for the stock was 1,028.7.

