Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1099.7 and closed at ₹1084.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1147.45 and a low of ₹1036.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14118.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 142,248 shares.
The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1011.35, while the high price is ₹1068.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1050. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.61%
|3 Months
|-3.29%
|6 Months
|-0.06%
|YTD
|47.18%
|1 Year
|39.91%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1050.25. There has been a percent change of -3.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹34.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 142,248. The closing price for the stock was ₹1084.85.
