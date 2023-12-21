Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1050.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1050 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1099.7 and closed at 1084.85. The stock reached a high of 1147.45 and a low of 1036.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14118.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 142,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is 1011.35, while the high price is 1068.

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1050, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1050.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1050. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.61%
3 Months-3.29%
6 Months-0.06%
YTD47.18%
1 Year39.91%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1050.25, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹1084.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1050.25. There has been a percent change of -3.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.6, suggesting a decrease of 34.6 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1084.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 142,248. The closing price for the stock was 1084.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.