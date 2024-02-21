Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1003.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms saw a decrease in its share price on the last day, opening at 1009.9 and closing at 995.8. The stock reached a high of 1009.9 and a low of 997.5. The market capitalization stands at 13553.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹997.35, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1003.45

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 997.35, with a net change of -6.1 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹995.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 12,504 shares with a closing price of 995.8.

