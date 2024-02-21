Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plummets as investors sell off

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms saw a decrease in its share price on the last day, opening at ₹1009.9 and closing at ₹995.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1009.9 and a low of ₹997.5. The market capitalization stands at 13553.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹997.35, with a net change of -6.1 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 12,504 shares with a closing price of ₹995.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!