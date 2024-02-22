Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock plummets in market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1003.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms, the open price was 997.35, the close price was 1003.45, the high was 1007.85, and the low was 984.5. The market capitalization stood at 13312.2 crore. The 52-week high was 1317.7 and the 52-week low was 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 17032 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹990.05, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1003.45

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 990.05 with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -13.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1003.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,032 shares with a closing price of 1003.45.

