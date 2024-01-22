Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at ₹1187.95 and closed at ₹1177.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1187.95 and a low of ₹1166 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,840.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,525 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Communications
|1739.7
|1.6
|0.09
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49581.45
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|89.36
|-0.08
|-0.09
|109.1
|49.8
|17469.23
|Tanla Platforms
|1178.05
|0.4
|0.03
|1317.7
|506.1
|15833.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|443.7
|56.9
|14.71
|395.8
|96.2
|14240.04
|Route Mobile
|1641.0
|22.0
|1.36
|1759.5
|1131.0
|10246.93
Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range
Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of ₹1166 and a high price of ₹1187.95 on the current day.
Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1178.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1177.65
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1178.05. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.03. The net change is 0.4, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.
Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1166 and the high price is ₹1187.95.
Tanla Platforms Live Updates
TANLA PLATFORMS
TANLA PLATFORMS
Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|0.78%
|6 Months
|-7.06%
|YTD
|7.5%
|1 Year
|67.26%
Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1177.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,525. The closing price of the shares was ₹1177.65.
