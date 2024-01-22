Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1177.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1178.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 1187.95 and closed at 1177.65. The stock reached a high of 1187.95 and a low of 1166 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,840.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 54,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Communications1739.71.60.091956.851157.149581.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra89.36-0.08-0.09109.149.817469.23
Tanla Platforms1178.050.40.031317.7506.115833.03
Railtel Corporation Of India443.756.914.71395.896.214240.04
Route Mobile1641.022.01.361759.51131.010246.93
22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of 1166 and a high price of 1187.95 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is 1166 and the high price is 1187.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months0.78%
6 Months-7.06%
YTD7.5%
1 Year67.26%
22 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1177.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,525. The closing price of the shares was 1177.65.

