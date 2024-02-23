Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 991 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at 991 on the last day with an open price of 998.35. The stock reached a high of 1005.9 and a low of 986.4 during the trading session. The market cap stood at 13,525.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹991 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 8958 shares with a closing price of 991.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!