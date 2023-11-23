Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Positive Trading Performance

Tanla Platforms opened at ₹931.7 and closed at ₹920.65. The stock had a high of ₹931.7 and a low of ₹920.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,381.31 crore. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. On the BSE, a total of 11,730 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹921.5, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.09.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|922.70
|10 Days
|935.83
|20 Days
|946.67
|50 Days
|1004.21
|100 Days
|1046.47
|300 Days
|868.49
The stock price of Tanla Platforms reached a low of ₹920.3 and a high of ₹931.7 for the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹922.5. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Communications
|1712.75
|7.45
|0.44
|1956.85
|1157.1
|48813.38
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|88.6
|2.83
|3.3
|109.1
|49.8
|17320.66
|Tanla Platforms
|920.3
|-0.35
|-0.04
|1317.7
|506.1
|12368.87
|Route Mobile
|1557.9
|9.0
|0.58
|1759.5
|1131.0
|9728.03
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|289.95
|8.45
|3.0
|284.7
|96.2
|9305.61
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,730. The closing price for the stock was ₹920.65.
