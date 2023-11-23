Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 920.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 921.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms opened at 931.7 and closed at 920.65. The stock had a high of 931.7 and a low of 920.7. The market capitalization of the company is 12,381.31 crore. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. On the BSE, a total of 11,730 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:46 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹921.5, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹920.65

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 921.5, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.09.

23 Nov 2023, 01:41 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days922.70
10 Days935.83
20 Days946.67
50 Days1004.21
100 Days1046.47
300 Days868.49
23 Nov 2023, 01:13 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 920.3 and a high of 931.7 for the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 01:12 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price NSE Live :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹922.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹920.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 922.5. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85.

23 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:40 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Communications1712.757.450.441956.851157.148813.38
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.62.833.3109.149.817320.66
Tanla Platforms920.3-0.35-0.041317.7506.112368.87
Route Mobile1557.99.00.581759.51131.09728.03
Railtel Corporation Of India289.958.453.0284.796.29305.61
23 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹920.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,730. The closing price for the stock was 920.65.

