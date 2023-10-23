Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Drops as Earnings Disappoint

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1081.95 and closed at ₹1024.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹1119.85, while the low was ₹1051.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,350.76 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7, and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,977 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1037, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹1067.5 The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is ₹1037. There has been a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹30.5 in the stock price. Click here for Tanla Platforms Dividend

Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range Tanla Platforms stock reached a low of Rs. 1022.3 and a high of Rs. 1069.5 on the current day.

Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Communications 1629.8 -79.35 -4.64 1956.85 1157.1 46449.3 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 88.78 -4.2 -4.52 114.25 49.8 17355.85 Tanla Platforms 1029.6 -37.9 -3.55 1317.7 506.1 13837.86 Route Mobile 1569.05 -0.2 -0.01 1759.5 1131.0 9797.65 Railtel Corporation Of India 223.7 -11.05 -4.71 255.0 96.2 7179.39

Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1033.35, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹1067.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1033.35. It has experienced a percent change of -3.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of ₹1030 and a high price of ₹1069.5.

Tanla Platforms Live Updates TANLA PLATFORMS More Information

Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1047.05, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1067.5 The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1047.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.45, suggesting a decline in value.

Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.06% 3 Months -14.2% 6 Months 70.49% YTD 49.11% 1 Year 30.23%

Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1061.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1067.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1061.65. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.85.

Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1024.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 247,977 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1024.35.