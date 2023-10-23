Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Drops as Earnings Disappoint

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 1067.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1081.95 and closed at 1024.35. The stock's high for the day was 1119.85, while the low was 1051.2. The market capitalization of the company is 14,350.76 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1317.7, and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1037, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹1067.5

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1037. There has been a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.5, suggesting a decrease of 30.5 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock reached a low of Rs. 1022.3 and a high of Rs. 1069.5 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Communications1629.8-79.35-4.641956.851157.146449.3
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra88.78-4.2-4.52114.2549.817355.85
Tanla Platforms1029.6-37.9-3.551317.7506.113837.86
Route Mobile1569.05-0.2-0.011759.51131.09797.65
Railtel Corporation Of India223.7-11.05-4.71255.096.27179.39
23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1033.35, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹1067.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1033.35. It has experienced a percent change of -3.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of 1030 and a high price of 1069.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1047.05, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1067.5

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1047.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.45, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months-14.2%
6 Months70.49%
YTD49.11%
1 Year30.23%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1061.65, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1067.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1061.65. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.85.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1024.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 247,977 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1024.35.

