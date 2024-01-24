Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.71 %. The stock closed at 1178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 1194.85 and closed at 1178.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1194.85 and a low of 1115.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15253.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 49,200 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1178.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, a total of 49,200 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,178.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.