Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares fall amid market volatility

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹931.7 and closed at ₹920.65. The stock reached a high of ₹931.7 and a low of ₹918.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹12,370.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,582 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-8.12%
|6 Months
|26.41%
|YTD
|28.88%
|1 Year
|25.89%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹920.25. The percent change is -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, implying a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.
