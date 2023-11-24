Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares fall amid market volatility

2 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 920.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 931.7 and closed at 920.65. The stock reached a high of 931.7 and a low of 918.05. The company's market capitalization is 12,370.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-8.12%
6 Months26.41%
YTD28.88%
1 Year25.89%
24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹920.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹920.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 920.25. The percent change is -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, implying a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹920.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 14,582. The closing price of the shares was 920.65.

