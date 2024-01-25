Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1119.95 and closed at ₹1134.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1119.95 and a low of ₹1042.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,111.56 crore. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 199,302 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.