Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -7.48 %. The stock closed at 1134.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1049.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at 1119.95 and closed at 1134.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1119.95 and a low of 1042.6. The market capitalization of the company is 14,111.56 crore. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 199,302 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1049.5, down -7.48% from yesterday's ₹1134.4

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1049.5, with a percent change of -7.48% and a net change of -84.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.48% and the net change in price is a decrease of 84.9.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, a total of 199,302 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1134.4.

