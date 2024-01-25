Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1119.95 and closed at ₹1134.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1119.95 and a low of ₹1042.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,111.56 crore. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 199,302 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is ₹1049.5, with a percent change of -7.48% and a net change of -84.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.48% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹84.9.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, a total of 199,302 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1134.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!