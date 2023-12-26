Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Plunge on Negative Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1083.35 and closed at ₹1082.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1111.7 and a low of ₹1072.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently ₹14,622.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 67,221 shares.
The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is ₹1084.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.15 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|-2.02%
|6 Months
|8.78%
|YTD
|52.35%
|1 Year
|53.89%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1087.75. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.6.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,221. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,082.15.
