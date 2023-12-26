Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Plunge on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1087.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1083.35 and closed at 1082.15. The stock reached a high of 1111.7 and a low of 1072.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently 14,622.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 67,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1084.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1087.75

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1084.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.15, suggesting a decrease of 3.15 in the stock's price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months-2.02%
6 Months8.78%
YTD52.35%
1 Year53.89%
26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1087.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1082.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1087.75. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.6.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1082.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,221. The closing price for the stock was 1,082.15.

