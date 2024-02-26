Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1001.65 with an open price of ₹992.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1017.45 and a low of ₹992.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,415.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,620 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.