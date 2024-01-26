Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees decline in stock price

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was ₹1073.25, and the close price was ₹1049.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1084.5 and a low of ₹1030.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,948.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 91,261 shares.
As of the current data, Tanla Platforms stock is priced at ₹1037.35, representing a percent change of -1.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.16%. The net change in the stock price is -12.15, implying a decrease of ₹12.15.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,261. The closing price for the day was ₹1049.5 per share.
