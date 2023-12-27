Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stock Drops Following Negative Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1087.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1089.75 and closed at 1087.75. The stock had a high of 1099.25 and a low of 1075.1. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 14577.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 25,482 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1084.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1087.75

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1084.4, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -3.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the actual decrease in value is 3.35.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1087.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,482. The closing price of the shares was 1087.75.

