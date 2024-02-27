Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at ₹997.75, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹999.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹987.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,291.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.