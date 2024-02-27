Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at ₹997.75, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹999.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹987.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,291.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-2.28%
|6 Months
|2.55%
|YTD
|-9.69%
|1 Year
|50.87%
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹988.5 with a percentage change of -0.93, resulting in a net change of -9.25.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 9387 shares with a closing price of ₹997.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!