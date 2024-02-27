Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 997.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed at 997.75, slightly lower than the opening price of 999.65. The stock reached a high of 1000 and a low of 987.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 13,291.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-2.28%
6 Months2.55%
YTD-9.69%
1 Year50.87%
27 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹988.5, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹997.75

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 988.5 with a percentage change of -0.93, resulting in a net change of -9.25.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹997.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 9387 shares with a closing price of 997.75.

