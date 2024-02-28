Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1004.7 and closed at ₹988.75. The stock had a high of ₹1019 and a low of ₹992. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,409.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low was ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 67,707 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.