Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Increase

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹920.25 and closed at ₹920.55. The stock reached a high of ₹927.4 and a low of ₹914 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,314.77 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1,317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8,817 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|-9.58%
|6 Months
|25.79%
|YTD
|28.32%
|1 Year
|25.19%
