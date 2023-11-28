Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Increase

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 916.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 920.25 and closed at 920.55. The stock reached a high of 927.4 and a low of 914 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,314.77 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1,317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹918.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹916.05

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 918.2 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.23% and the net change in price is 2.15.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 916.8 and a high of 928.95 today.

28 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹919, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹916.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 919. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

28 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months-9.58%
6 Months25.79%
YTD28.32%
1 Year25.19%
28 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹928.95, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹916.05

Tanla Platforms stock is currently trading at a price of 928.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 12.9, suggesting a positive movement.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹920.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Tanla Platforms on the BSE was 8817 shares. The closing price for the stock was 920.55.

