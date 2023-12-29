Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stock Plunges Following Poor Trading Performance

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1119 and closed at ₹1111.1. The stock had a high of ₹1130 and a low of ₹1092. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,772.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 34,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1098.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 34,596 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,111.1.
