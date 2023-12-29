Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stock Plunges Following Poor Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1111.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1119 and closed at 1111.1. The stock had a high of 1130 and a low of 1092. The market capitalization of the company is 14,772.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 34,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1098.85, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1111.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1098.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

29 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1111.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 34,596 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,111.1.

