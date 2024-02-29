Hello User
Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 997.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' shares opened at 1013 and closed at 997.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1043.2 and a low of 993. With a market capitalization of 13,546.83 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 90,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90180 and the closing price was 997.25.

