Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1049.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1037.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1073.25 and closed at 1049.5. The stock reached a high of 1084.5 and a low of 1030.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 13,948.19 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price NSE Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1049.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,261. The closing price of the shares was 1,049.5.

