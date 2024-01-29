Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1073.25 and closed at ₹1049.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1084.5 and a low of ₹1030.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹13,948.19 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.