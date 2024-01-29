Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1073.25 and closed at ₹1049.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1084.5 and a low of ₹1030.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹13,948.19 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price NSE Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1049.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 91,261. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,049.5.