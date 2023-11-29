Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹928.95 and closed at ₹916.05. The stock reached a high of ₹928.95 and a low of ₹910.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,300.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. On the BSE, a total of 10,024 shares were traded.
Tanla Platforms stock's low price for the day was ₹915.05, while the high price reached was ₹931.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹915. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.05, implying a decrease in value by ₹1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-8.65%
|6 Months
|19.84%
|YTD
|28.05%
|1 Year
|11.79%
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,024. The closing price of the shares was ₹916.05.
