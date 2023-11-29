Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Stock Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 916.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 928.95 and closed at 916.05. The stock reached a high of 928.95 and a low of 910.95. The market capitalization of the company is 12,300.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. On the BSE, a total of 10,024 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock's low price for the day was 915.05, while the high price reached was 931.

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹915, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹916.05

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-8.65%
6 Months19.84%
YTD28.05%
1 Year11.79%
The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 915 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and the value has decreased by 1.05.

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹916.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,024. The closing price of the shares was 916.05.

