Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 998.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1006.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1049 and closed at 1037.35. The stock reached a high of 1049 and a low of 997.65. The market capitalization of the company is 13,431.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1006.65, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹998.9

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 1006.65. There has been a 0.78% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1005.85, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹998.9

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1005.85, which represents a percent change of 0.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% compared to its previous closing price. In terms of net change, the stock has gone up by 6.95.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.08%
3 Months-7.41%
6 Months-16.56%
YTD-8.71%
1 Year54.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹998.9, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹1037.35

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 998.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -38.45, suggesting a significant decline.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1037.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,304. The closing price of the shares was 1,037.35.

