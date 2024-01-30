Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Soars on Strong Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1049 and closed at ₹1037.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹997.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,431.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹1006.65. There has been a 0.78% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1005.85, which represents a percent change of 0.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% compared to its previous closing price. In terms of net change, the stock has gone up by ₹6.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.08%
|3 Months
|-7.41%
|6 Months
|-16.56%
|YTD
|-8.71%
|1 Year
|54.53%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹998.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -38.45, suggesting a significant decline.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,304. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,037.35.
