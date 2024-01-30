Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Soars on Strong Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1049 and closed at ₹1037.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹997.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,431.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.