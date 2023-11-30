Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees an upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 914.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms opened at 915.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 931 and a low of 913.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,292.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,317.70 and the 52-week low is 506.10. The BSE volume for the day was 58,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 912.05 and a high of 923.25 on the current day.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹918, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹914.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 918. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.6, implying an increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-8.21%
6 Months16.0%
YTD28.01%
1 Year15.93%
30 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹914.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹915

As per the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 914.4 with a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.6.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹915 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,964. The closing price for the stock was 915.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.