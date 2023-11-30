Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees an upward trend in trading today

Tanla Platforms opened at ₹915.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹931 and a low of ₹913.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,292.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,317.70 and the 52-week low is ₹506.10. The BSE volume for the day was 58,964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-8.21%
|6 Months
|16.0%
|YTD
|28.01%
|1 Year
|15.93%
