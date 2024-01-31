Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1012.85 and closed at ₹998.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1029.2 and a low of ₹995.3. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹13,459.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST
