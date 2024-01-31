Hello User
Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 998.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms opened at 1012.85 and closed at 998.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1029.2 and a low of 995.3. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 13,459.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹998.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 60,720 shares traded with a closing price of 998.9.

