Tarsons Products share price Today Live Updates : Tarsons Products Stock Plummets in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tarsons Products stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 490.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485 per share. Investors should monitor Tarsons Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tarsons Products

On the last day, Tarsons Products had an open price of 489.95 and a close price of 490.5. The stock had a high of 489.95 and a low of 485.6. The market capitalization of the company is 2591.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 763.35 and the 52-week low is 444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 11:18 AM IST Tarsons Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tarsons Products stock is 485 and the high price is 489.95.

09 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Tarsons Products share price NSE Live :Tarsons Products trading at ₹485, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹490.5

The current data for Tarsons Products stock shows that the stock price is 485. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.5 points.

09 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Tarsons Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shivalik Bimetal Controls510.26.651.32730.0359.42938.97
Tarsons Products486.2-4.3-0.88763.35444.752586.89
Epic Energy8.13-0.37-4.3510.695.555.86
09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tarsons Products share price Live :Tarsons Products closed at ₹490.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tarsons Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 130. The closing price for the shares was 490.5.

