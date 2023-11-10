Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tarsons Products Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tarsons Products stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 490.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tarsons Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tarsons Products

On the last day, Tarsons Products opened at 489.95 and closed at 490.5. The stock had a high of 503.9 and a low of 484.5. The market capitalization of Tarsons Products is 2675.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 763.35 and the 52-week low is 444.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 2029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tarsons Products share price Live :Tarsons Products closed at ₹490.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tarsons Products on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2029. The closing price for the stock was 490.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.