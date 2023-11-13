Tarsons Products share price Today Live Updates : Tarsons Products Stocks Plummet in Market Trading

On the last day, Tarsons Products opened at ₹489.35 and closed at ₹490.8. The stock had a high of ₹498.2 and a low of ₹485. The market capitalization of Tarsons Products is ₹2648.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹763.35 and the 52-week low is ₹444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6235 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Tarsons Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹489. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, suggesting a decrease of 7.6 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.87%
|3 Months
|-15.88%
|6 Months
|-11.28%
|YTD
|-29.35%
|1 Year
|-29.1%
On the last day of trading for Tarsons Products on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6235. The closing price for the shares was ₹490.8.
