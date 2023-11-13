Tarsons Products share price Today Live Updates : Tarsons Products Stocks Plummet in Market Trading

On the last day, Tarsons Products opened at ₹489.35 and closed at ₹490.8. The stock had a high of ₹498.2 and a low of ₹485. The market capitalization of Tarsons Products is ₹2648.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹763.35 and the 52-week low is ₹444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6235 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.