Tarsons Products share price Today Live Updates : Tarsons Products Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Tarsons Products opened at ₹498.95 and closed at ₹487. The stock reached a high of ₹504.4 and a low of ₹488.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749.2, while the 52-week low is ₹444.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 5233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.