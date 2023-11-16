Tarsons Products share price Today Live Updates : Tarsons Products Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Tarsons Products opened at ₹498.95 and closed at ₹487. The stock reached a high of ₹504.4 and a low of ₹488.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹749.2, while the 52-week low is ₹444.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 5233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|-9.58%
|6 Months
|-9.81%
|YTD
|-29.02%
|1 Year
|-29.0%
The current stock price of Tarsons Products is ₹492.8, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 5.8.
On the last day of trading for Tarsons Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,233. The closing price for the stock was ₹487.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!