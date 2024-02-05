Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 997.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at 1000 and closed at 997.75. The stock reached a high of 1000 and a low of 985. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is 25,211.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140.95 and the 52-week low is 912.25. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 49,449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Tata Chemicals February futures opened at 985.0 as against previous close of 992.8

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 997.9. The bid price is 987.4 and the offer price is 988.25. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is 1100. The open interest stands at 13,127,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Chemicals Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹997.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 49,449 shares. The closing price for the stock was 997.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!