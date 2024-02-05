Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2024

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹997.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1000 and a low of ₹985. The market capitalization of Tata Chemicals is ₹25,211.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140.95 and the 52-week low is ₹912.25. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 49,449 shares.
Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 997.9. The bid price is 987.4 and the offer price is 988.25. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is 1100. The open interest stands at 13,127,400.
On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 49,449 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹997.75.
