Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹997.75 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹1002.25, while the low was ₹976. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,964.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1140.95, and the 52-week low is ₹912.25. The stock saw a trading volume of 216,270 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is ₹979.95. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹17.8.
On the last day, Tata Chemicals recorded a trading volume of 216,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹997.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!