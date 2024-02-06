Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 997.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at 1000 and closed at 997.75 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 1002.25, while the low was 976. The company's market capitalization is 24,964.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1140.95, and the 52-week low is 912.25. The stock saw a trading volume of 216,270 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹979.95, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹997.75

The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is 979.95. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 17.8.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹997.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals recorded a trading volume of 216,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 997.75.

