Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Sees Stock Price Rise

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Tata Chemicals stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 979.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at 943.95 and closed at 979.95 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1001.8, while the lowest price was 934.35. The company's market capitalization is 25,270.55 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1140.95 and 922.2, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 361,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.37%
3 Months-7.4%
6 Months-1.82%
YTD-10.16%
1 Year-1.47%
