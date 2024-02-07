Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Sees Stock Price Rise

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : Tata Chemicals' stock opened at ₹943.95 and closed at ₹979.95 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1001.8, while the lowest price was ₹934.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹25,270.55 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1140.95 and ₹922.2, respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 361,510 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|3 Months
|-7.4%
|6 Months
|-1.82%
|YTD
|-10.16%
|1 Year
|-1.47%
Based on the current data, Tata Chemicals stock is priced at ₹991.95. There has been a 1.22 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 361,510 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹979.95.
