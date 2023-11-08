Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plunges Amidst Bearish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 963.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 959.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had an opening price of 961.5 and a closing price of 963.4. The stock reached a high of 968.3 and a low of 959.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently 24,516.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,145, while the 52-week low is 877.9. The stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price update :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹959.35, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹963.4

The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is 959.35 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.05, indicating a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Chemicals stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Tata Chemicals

Top active call options for Tata Chemicals at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.55 (+1.62%) & 18.25 (-0.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Chemicals at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.5 (+1.55%) & 25.0 (+3.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Coromandel International1104.4-3.35-0.31185.25838.9532470.88
Deepak Nitrite2131.4532.71.562372.951731.029071.49
Tata Chemicals960.0-3.4-0.351145.0877.924456.6
Kansai Nerolac Paints305.652.950.97354.0247.4724707.96
Bayer Cropscience5421.263.71.195544.03922.4524364.01
08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹963.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a trading volume of 12,632 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 963.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.