Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plunges Amidst Bearish Trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had an opening price of ₹961.5 and a closing price of ₹963.4. The stock reached a high of ₹968.3 and a low of ₹959.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹24,516.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,145, while the 52-week low is ₹877.9. The stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹959.35 with a percent change of -0.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.05, indicating a decrease of ₹4.05 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Chemicals stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Top active call options for Tata Chemicals at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.55 (+1.62%) & ₹18.25 (-0.54%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Chemicals at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹29.5 (+1.55%) & ₹25.0 (+3.52%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Coromandel International
|1104.4
|-3.35
|-0.3
|1185.25
|838.95
|32470.88
|Deepak Nitrite
|2131.45
|32.7
|1.56
|2372.95
|1731.0
|29071.49
|Tata Chemicals
|960.0
|-3.4
|-0.35
|1145.0
|877.9
|24456.6
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|305.65
|2.95
|0.97
|354.0
|247.47
|24707.96
|Bayer Cropscience
|5421.2
|63.7
|1.19
|5544.0
|3922.45
|24364.01
