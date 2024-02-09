Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹986.05 and closed at ₹986.15. The stock reached a high of ₹987.05 and a low of ₹967.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,741.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1140.95 and ₹922.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.