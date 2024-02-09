Hello User
Tata Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 986.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at 986.05 and closed at 986.15. The stock reached a high of 987.05 and a low of 967.9. The market capitalization of the company is 24,741.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1140.95 and 922.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹986.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 53,155 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 986.15.

