Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had an open price of ₹961.5 and a close price of ₹963.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹968.3, while the lowest price was ₹954. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,456.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,145 and ₹877.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,767 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-3.63%
|6 Months
|-1.65%
|YTD
|2.27%
|1 Year
|-14.6%
The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is ₹960, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 39,767 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹963.4.
