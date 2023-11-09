Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 963.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals

On the last day, Tata Chemicals had an open price of 961.5 and a close price of 963.4. The highest price reached during the day was 968.3, while the lowest price was 954. The market capitalization of the company is 24,456.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,145 and 877.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months-3.63%
6 Months-1.65%
YTD2.27%
1 Year-14.6%
09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹960, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹963.4

The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is 960, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹963.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Chemicals had a volume of 39,767 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 963.4.

