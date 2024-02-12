Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹971.2 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹976.75 and a low of ₹950.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,391.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,140.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.2. The BSE volume for Tata Chemicals was 108,883 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tata Chemicals is currently ₹969.9. It has experienced a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 12.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-9.99%
|6 Months
|-4.84%
|YTD
|-13.32%
|1 Year
|-5.48%
The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the stock price is ₹963, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 108,883. The closing price for the shares was ₹971.2.
