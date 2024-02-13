Hello User
Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Chemicals stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 945.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Chemicals Stock Price Today

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at 963 and closed at 957.45. The stock reached a high of 973.05 and a low of 943.2. The market capitalization of the company is 24,094.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1140.95 and the 52-week low is 922.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 105,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Chemicals stock had a low price of 937.55 and a high price of 955.90 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tata Chemicals February futures opened at 953.6 as against previous close of 948.95

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 944.35. The bid price stands at 945.0 while the offer price is 945.5. The offer quantity is 1100 and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest for Tata Chemicals is 12,728,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price update :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹945, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹945.8

The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is 945, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% or 0.8 points.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Chemicals Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.39%
3 Months-8.7%
6 Months-5.55%
YTD-14.31%
1 Year-7.28%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Today :Tata Chemicals trading at ₹954, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹945.8

The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is 954, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 8.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.87% and the actual increase in value is 8.2.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Tata Chemicals share price Live :Tata Chemicals closed at ₹957.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 105,001. The closing price for the stock was 957.45.

