Tata Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Tata Chemicals Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Tata Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Chemicals opened at ₹963 and closed at ₹957.45. The stock reached a high of ₹973.05 and a low of ₹943.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,094.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1140.95 and the 52-week low is ₹922.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 105,001 shares.
The Tata Chemicals stock had a low price of ₹937.55 and a high price of ₹955.90 on the current day.
Tata Chemicals is currently trading at a spot price of 944.35. The bid price stands at 945.0 while the offer price is 945.5. The offer quantity is 1100 and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest for Tata Chemicals is 12,728,100.
The current data of Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹945, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% or 0.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.39%
|3 Months
|-8.7%
|6 Months
|-5.55%
|YTD
|-14.31%
|1 Year
|-7.28%
The current data for Tata Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹954, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 8.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.87% and the actual increase in value is ₹8.2.
On the last day of trading for Tata Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 105,001. The closing price for the stock was ₹957.45.
